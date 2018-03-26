Volunteers Needed For Run For The Lakes

Run for the Lakes is just over a month away and is looking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to run the water stops, help with traffic control, and assist with set up and take down.

The race is on April 28 in Nisswa. All volunteers will be given a free t-shirt. The event will be held rain or shine.

There is a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and marathon held during the event. The 5k race is held on April 27 with the other races taking place on April 28. Awards will be given out to the top three competitors, male or female, in each race. There is also a Zer0k for those who wish to support the event but do not want to run in a race.

If you are interested in volunteering you can call or text Sarah Peters at 218-838-3485.