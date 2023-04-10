Lakeland PBS

Volunteer Archivist Curates Exhibits for Brainerd Public Schools to Remember the Past

Charlie YaegerApr. 10 2023

Brainerd Public Schools has installed a display at the high school to celebrate 150 years of the district, and one local archivist has been hard at work to show the public why that history matters.

John Erickson is the district’s archivist and curator. He volunteers to help preserve the history of Brainerd Public Schools and the surrounding community, and “Remember, never forget” has become his motto.

“What we’re doing with exhibits is creating portals for people to enter into and to remember,” said Erickson.

From shoes and trophies to photos and diplomas, Erickson probably has it in the archive. He displays bits of it, changing the installments three times a year to keep things fresh. But most of it is kept in an empty classroom at Baxter Elementary, a.k.a. his office, just until the Washington Building is finished – or so he hopes.

The displays aren’t much. Just eight wooden rectangles fastened to the wall, no more than a foot deep, with one shelf each, down a long corridor that connects to the cafeteria.

“During the school day there are thousands of kids down here,” he says, “but there are relatively few of them that come over here and look [at them].”

Erickson, doesn’t get down about it, though. He continues to put artifacts on display so people can remember the past, and in doing so, build a better future.

Phase two of “BPS 150: The Exhibition” is currently on display at Brainerd High School with plans to switch to phase thee in August, just before school starts. Erickson is also providing guided tours of the exhibit on Saturdays. Anyone interested in being given a tour can sign up here.

