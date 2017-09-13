Vocational Training Programs Launched In Brainerd Area

The state of Minnesota is heading a new direction and giving people with disabilities employment in their local communities.

The new focus for the Minnesota Department of Human Services is to seek individualized employment based on their interests and talents.

Today, Commissioner Emily Piper stopped by GreenForest Recycling in Brainerd to see how the program is working. Piper was pleased with the progress and seeing both vocational clients and employers benefiting.

Vocational training programs serve more than 600 clients with disabilities statewide.