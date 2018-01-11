DONATE

Vocalmotive Show Choir Gets Derailed For 2018 Season

Josh Peterson
Jan. 11 2018
After many rehearsals and long hours the Bemidji High School Vocalmotive Show Choir has been busy putting the finishing touches on this years competition show. This years routine takes its audience on board for one crazy train ride that ends up derailed.

For seniors, this years show is unlike any other the show choir has performed in recent years.

With expectations running high ahead of their first competition, the message presented in this years show is one of inspiration.

For the group, they hope that this years performance leaves the judges with a story that they will remember.

But when the show choir season comes to an end, it’s the memories and friendships that were formed that will last a lifetime.

For many members, this marks the final year of their show choir career. Making sure that every performance counts this season.

With the team all on board, this years competition season should be one crazy train ride.

The show choir program will host its annual dinner show on January 26-28.

Tickets are available at the high school box office.

