Vocalmotive Looks To Compete In The Game Of Survival

Coming off from their most successful season in 2018, the Bemidji High School Vocalmotive Show Choir is looking to defend their title. While it will be a fight to the very end, this year’s show is a game of survival.

This is the 24th competitive season for the show choir, and for this group, this year’s routine is unlike any other. Through all the glitz and glam, long hours have been dedicated not only to the vocals, but very intricate choreography as well.

While members bust a move on stage, a reservoir of talent lies behind the scenes, providing the full instrumental sound for the performance.

But while the group has rehearsed, more than music and choreography is being learned. The experience alone teaches life lessons. Even though the group is looking to uphold their title, they feel it’s the chemistry of the group that makes them a true success.

With their game face on, Vocalmotive looks to continue a successful legacy into the coming season. The show choir is set to compete in Onalaska, Wisconsin this weekend.

The annual Vocalmotive Dinner Show will be held January 25th through the 27th. For ticket information, please click here: https://www.showchoirsofbemidji.com/dinnershow