Nov 6, 2025

Vivaz Medical Spa in Bemidji to Reopen After Repairs from Vehicle Damage

Sanford Health says the Vivaz Medical Spa in Bemidji will reopen to patients and guests on Friday, Nov. 7 following a temporary closure earlier this week after a vehicle struck the building.

On Monday evening, a vehicle traveling west crossed Bemidji Avenue and struck the southeast side of the medical spa building. The spa was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle was the only person involved.

The building sustained damage to the southeast corner, which has since been secured and repaired to allow for a safe reopening.

