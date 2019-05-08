Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Vitals App Aims To Improve Interactions Between Law Enforcement And Vulnerable Individuals

May. 8 2019

The Region 5 Adult Mental Health Initiative has teamed up with Central Minnesota law enforcement agencies to launch a new app that is designed to improve interactions between law enforcement and people living with invisible and visible conditions and disabilities.

The Vitals First Responder App provides law enforcement and first responders with crucial information about vulnerable individuals. The goal of the app is to increase the effectiveness of responses and to create safe and successful resolutions. Vitals enrollees or their family members voluntarily sign up for the app and provide individualized information that first responders can use.

“How it works is each user has a beacon. It can be on a bracelet or some other device that they have on their person and when we get within approximately 80 feet, we’re alerted on our smart phone that we’re with a person that might have something that they wanted to make us aware,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “Could be say an elderly person that has Alzheimer’s Disease. It could be a young child with health conditions.”

The Vitals App was made possible through and implemented by Crow Wing County Community Services. The Vitals App is free for community members to use and can be downloaded in Apple and Google Play online stores.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Dirt Bike Crash Sends Man To Hospital

Pilot, Passenger Uninjured After Emergency Landing At Brainerd Airport

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Reminds Of Water Safety As Fishing Opener Approaches

Motley Man Airlifted To Hospital After Falling Out Of Car Window

What do you think?

Latest Story

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say seven deer tested positive for a fatal brain disease at a central Minnesota farm where a herd of whitetails
Posted on May. 8 2019

Latest Stories

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

Posted on May. 8 2019

A Suspect In Custody For A Bomb Threat At Hennepin County Facility

Posted on May. 8 2019

Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

Posted on May. 8 2019

Community Members Work To Bring Splash Pad To Brainerd

Posted on May. 8 2019

Highway 27 Bridge Opens, But Detour To Begin In Little Falls

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.