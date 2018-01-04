Visitor Restrictions Put In Place At Sanford Health

With the cold and flu season at its peak, Sanford Health has put visitor restrictions in place to protect its patients.

According to a release from Sanford Health, restrictions have been put in place at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Sanford Bagley Medical Center, Sanford Bemidji WoodsEdge (Neilson Place, Trillium, WindSong), Sanford Baker Park and Sanford Senior Behavioral Health will be restricting visitors to limit the spread of influenza and other illnesses.

The restrictions ask that visitors are limited to clergy and immediate family members, including: Patient spouse or significant other, parent or grandparent, and siblings ages 14 or older, who must be in good health.

Only two visitors per patient will be allowed at a time.

No one who is ill (has symptoms of influenza, including fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue) will be permitted to visit.

Sanford Health says that the restrictions are effective until further notice.