Lakeland PBS

Visitor Restrictions for Sanford Bemidji, and Bagley Medical Centers

Chris BurnsNov. 6 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Bemidji area, causing their medical centers to implement new visitor restrictions.

Starting Saturday, November 7th at 8 a.m. both Sanford Bemidji and Sanford Bagley hospitals will only be allowing one visitor per patient per day. The only visitors allowed to see the patient are immediate family members such as; spouse/significant other, parent/grandparent, in-laws, siblings, and children. The children visiting must be at least five years old.

There are a few area where this new restriction doesn’t apply. Designated COVID-19 units will still not be able to have any visitors at this time. Pediatric patients will still be allowed two parent/guardian visitors, fifteen years or older.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Chris Burns

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.