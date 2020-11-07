Visitor Restrictions for Sanford Bemidji, and Bagley Medical Centers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Bemidji area, causing their medical centers to implement new visitor restrictions.

Starting Saturday, November 7th at 8 a.m. both Sanford Bemidji and Sanford Bagley hospitals will only be allowing one visitor per patient per day. The only visitors allowed to see the patient are immediate family members such as; spouse/significant other, parent/grandparent, in-laws, siblings, and children. The children visiting must be at least five years old.

There are a few area where this new restriction doesn’t apply. Designated COVID-19 units will still not be able to have any visitors at this time. Pediatric patients will still be allowed two parent/guardian visitors, fifteen years or older.

