Visit Brainerd Recognized as 2024 Brainerd Nonprofit of the Year

Brainerd Community Action has been going around the city this month surprising people and organizations with their annual awards. Visit Brainerd is the latest group to be recognized for such an honor, where they were named the 2024 Brainerd Nonprofit of the Year.

Founded in 1995, Visit Brainerd is the official destination marketing organization and visitor’s bureau for both Brainerd and Baxter. The nonprofit works to create and capitalize on opportunities to support, promote, and expand tourism within the two cities.

“I find it to be a great privilege to be among a small group of people who get to know a lot about the community and to help tell the story of why we’re here, what’s here, what people can do, and to help utilize that to drive economic development,” said Mary Devine Johnson, Visit Brainerd Executive Director. “It’s incredibly humbling and I’m grateful.”

Johnson first moved to Brainerd from North Dakota in 2003 and stated that she has never been a part of a community quite like the Brainerd Lakes Area.