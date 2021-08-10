Visit Bemidji Prepares for Minnesota State Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the Minnesota State Fair just around the corner, Visit Bemidji is hard at work setting up their booth for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

This year will be the first time Visit Bemidji has a booth at the fair, so they decided to pull out all the stops. The booth will feature new technology designed to bring fairgoers virtually to Bemidji.

The Visit Bemidji team put together a system that virtually places fair guests into some iconic Bemidji scenes. The booth not only will be fun for those who use it, but it’s also an opportunity to get the word out about Bemidji tourism.

The booth will also feature swag that represents Bemidji. Visit Bemidji has partnered with Greater Bemidji and will be advertising the 218 Relocate program. They will also be doing ticket giveaways for events at the Sanford Center.

The Visit Bemidji booth will be in the Education Building near the entrance to the fair. The Minnesota State Fair starts on August 26 and runs until September 6.

