Visit Bemidji Employees Honored at Minnesota Tourism Conference

Two employees from the organization Visit Bemidji were recently honored at the Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference.

The “Emerging Leader” award was presented to Brady Laudon, who is the assistant director at Visit Bemidji. Laudon’s work has been featured on TV, print, digital, and social media. He developed a weekly fishing report podcast, bring in nearly 15,000 weekly viewers, and recently earned his commercial drone pilot license to help showcase the Bemidji area.

The “Customer Service” award was presented to Dean Beattie. As the face of Bemidji’s Tourist Information Center for 10 years, Beattie works hard to ensure every guest feels welcome and appreciated. Beattie’s efforts resulted in a record number of referrals to businesses from the Tourist Information Center.

