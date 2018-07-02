Virtual Reality to Enhance Students’ Learning

Students in the Brainerd Public School District will soon be able to travel to the White House, the Great Barrier Reef, and many more places right from their own classroom.

Thanks to the Smart World Grant the Brainerd Public Schools will be receiving 45 virtual reality kits for their students to use next year. The kits include a virtual reality headset and an android device so every student will be able to use them regardless if they have their own personal phone. The kits also come with lessons provided by Google Explorations.

Teachers will be able to see what the students are looking at as they teach the lesson, and guide them through the virtual tour. The Smart World Grant also provided a pair of 360 cameras for students to create their own virtual reality lessons.

Brainerd plans on using the technology at all grade levels.

The Brainerd Public School Foundation is currently fundraising to provide 30 more virtual reality headsets, and if you would like to donate visit www.BPSF.org or you checks made out to the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation can be sent to 804 Oak Street.

To hear more about the virtual reality headsets, listen to Sarah Porisch the Brainerd Public Schools Technology Director and Jessica Gangl the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Director, in the video below.