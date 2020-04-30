Lakeland PBS

Virtual Meeting To Discuss Upcoming Construction Projects In Deer River

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 30 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites residents, business owners and others to a virtual public meeting on Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m., to learn more about the upcoming construction projects in Deer River.

The virtual open house for MnDOT District 2, will include representatives of MnDOT, Casper Construction and the City of Deer River. These groups will be on hand to provide information regarding the project and answer user-submitted questions. To register for the virtual open house visit the project website or send an email to tj.melcher@state.mn.us.

Participants of the virtual open house can learn about the project happening in Deer River which includes:

  • Resurface Highway 6 in Deer River between Highway 2 and Itasca County Road 128
  • Resurface Highway 2 between Second Ave NW and First St SE
  • Pedestrian accessibility improvements
  • Replace sidewalks, curb, gutter and storm sewer
  • Crews will also replace the culvert north of Itasca County Road 19, located 4 miles north of Deer River

 

