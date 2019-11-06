Village Of Hope To Host Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Dinner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A local shelter will be hosting a dinner in honor of national hunger and homelessness awareness on November 19 at the United Methodist Church in Bemidji.

Village of Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes self worth and independence through temporary shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

“Village of Hope is an emergency shelter for families located in Bemidji and we do a variety of different kinds of things: not only helping people find housing but we help people look at barriers and really achieve the goals they want to achieve,” says Sandy Hennum, Village of Hope Executive Director.

Non-profits are very difficult to fund, especially emergency shelters in Northern Minnesota.

“So Village of Hope really has really struggled in the last year or so with funding. We have some amazing funders, United Way is a partner; we have some contracts, we have other foundations but we can’t increase our rates, we can’t ask our families for money, and so it’s really important that we get enough income so we can keep Village of Hope open,” stated Hennum.

The event will start at 4:30, and tickets can be purchased by any member organization or at the door.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today