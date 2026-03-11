Village of Hope in Bemidji Sponsoring ‘March to Support Shelter Care’

To celebrate 40 years as a nonprofit, the Village of Hope homeless shelter in Bemidji is sponsoring a March to Support Shelter Care this Saturday, Mar. 14.

Organizers encourage those who are interested to bring signs to the Paul and Babe statues by the Tourist Information Center at around noon, with the walk starting shortly afterwards at 12:15.

Stops will include Village of Hope, Evergreen Crisis Shelter, Peoples Church, and the Wolfe Center. Organizers want to show the community that shelter care matters and that every family deserves safety.

“We [became] a nonprofit entity in 1986, and we’re doing this march to raise awareness, show support for our unhoused friends, and to advocate for resources,” explained Village of Hope Executive Director Lindsey Pryor.

The walk will end at Wild Hare Bistro & Coffeehouse at around 1 p.m. for some connection and conversation. If you are unable to walk, organizers say you can meet everyone at Wild Hare at 1 p.m.