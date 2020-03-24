Village of Hope in Bemidji Implementing New Safety Measures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

While people are stocking up on food and cleaning supplies, working from home, and staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, there are still homeless people sleeping in shelters.

Officials at Village of Hope in Bemidji have been implementing new safety measures such as limiting volunteers and visitors into the shelter and increasing universal precautions like cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing areas. To keep in line with social distancing recommendations, the homeless shelter has six rooms that are occupied by six families.

Families can stay at the homeless shelter for up to 90 days. The shelter is also asking for donations such as cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, DVDs, and board games.

