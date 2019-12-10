Lakeland PBS

Village Of Hope Homeless Shelter Hosts Open House In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 9 2019

The Village of Hope emergency shelter in Bemidji kicked off its 12 Days of Hope media campaign today, an initiative that was started due to the shelter not being awarded one its key foundation grants.

The shelter opened its doors to the community for an open house in efforts to provide the community an opportunity to see the services the shelter offers and talk with staff to gain a better understanding of what the shelter needs.

“This really does help the community come in and see what actually is happening – when you’re a non-profit sometimes you just go about and you do good work and you don’t really tell the stories,” said Sandy Hennum, Village of Hope Executive Director. “So having people come in and actually have an opportunity to talk with the staff and see it in person, really helps solidify their partnership.”

The shelter has been a part of the community for 10 years now, and just like any other non-profit organization, funding is a huge part of the business. Without the proper sustainability, families that are in need of shelter lack a valuable resource.

“I think it’s important that the community understands the impact that homelessness is currently playing on the families and especially the children in the Bemidji area,” said Hennum.

In 2019, Village of Hope has served 50 families and 82 children. However, being the sole family-based homeless shelter in the area, there are approximately 54 homeless families who are on the wait-list. The tenants at the shelter have a close relationship with their case manager, who helps families find a place to live after they leave the shelter.

“These people need a second chance, and all that I ask is that some of these landlords just step up and say, ‘hey, you know, they are trying to change their lives, they’re trying to be better,’ please, and I just wish that these landlords would just step up and say, ‘hey, I have some apartments or I have some housing or I have something out there that I’d be willing to let one of your tenants rent from me, I’ll give them a second chance,'” said Barbara Eckman, Village of Hope Case Manager.

There are so many ways you can help families at the shelter. It’s as simple as transporting a family to and from work or their child to and from school as well as donating personal and cleaning supplies to the facility. Those who stopped by the open house also gave donations and bought some of the items that were prepared by the families.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Watermark Art Center in Bemidji to Showcase Gift Gallery Artists

Village of Hope Open House Today In Bemidji

Bemidji Authorities Continue Search For Man Apparently Hit By Train

Bemidji Public Affairs Committee Holds Public Forum For New Parking Ordinance

Latest Stories

Watermark Art Center in Bemidji to Showcase Gift Gallery Artists

Posted on Dec. 9 2019

Fatal Crash In Bena

Posted on Dec. 9 2019

Village of Hope Open House Today In Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 9 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Beats Alaska Fairbanks

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Takes Win Over St. Cloud State

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.