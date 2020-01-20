Lakeland PBS

Village of Hope Exceeds $25,000 Campaign Goal

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 20 2020

In December, the Village of Hope, a family based homeless shelter in Bemidji launched its “12 Days of Hope” social media campaign. The campaign was started in hopes of raising $25,000 to meet the financial gap the shelter faced due to not receiving a key foundation grant. With the loss of the grant, the shelter faced a possibility having to close it’s doors to the community.

The shelter kicked off the campaign by hosting an open house, that allowed the community to tour the shelter as well as donate to support the campaign.

Although, the shelter is a partner agency of the United Way of Bemidji Area and receives annual funds and services, the shelter needed the communities help to keep the doors open and provide services to families in the area.

“I decided to reach out to the United Way to share what had happened and see if they could help,” said Sandy Hennum, Executive Director of Village of Hope, “I can’t tell you
how much their partnership means to our small organization and the families that we serve. Denae and her team, of course, were excited to help.”

With the generosity of the Bemidji community, the campaign exceeded Village of Hope’s $25,000 goal, by raising $31,000.

“This campaign helped put us on the right track,” said Hennum, “and though we need to continue to research and look for sustainable strategies, United Way’s assistance gave
us some much needed breathing room. United Way is making a difference for everyone in our community and I’m grateful to all who donate to them on an annual basis.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

United Way of Bemidji Area Reaches 91% Of Its Campaign Goal

United Way Of Bemidji Area Hosts Annual “Holiday Gifts For Kids”

Village Of Hope Homeless Shelter Hosts Open House In Bemidji

Village of Hope Open House Today In Bemidji

Latest Stories

Census Bureau Is Seeking More Minnesota Workers

Posted on Jan. 20 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Win Against Michigan Tech

Posted on Jan. 18 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Takes Loss Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 18 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Falls to Upper Iowa in Double OT

Posted on Jan. 18 2020

BSU Women's Basketball Hangs On For OT Win Over Upper Iowa

Posted on Jan. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.