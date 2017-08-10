DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Vikings Fan Acquitted Of Criminal Charges

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A football fan arrested during a Minnesota Vikings game in December said he is focusing on his excessive-force lawsuit against police after being acquitted this week of criminal charges.

Anastacio Lopez, a lifelong Vikings fan who lives in Texas, was charged after allegedly trying to grab an officer’s stun gun while being escorted from the stadium during the Dec. 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was acquitted Wednesday of attempting to disarm an officer, due in part to surveillance footage from inside the stadium.

That video, obtained by St. Paul television station KSTP-TV , shows two officers using their stun guns on Lopez, striking him with closed fists and kneeing him.

Shortly after being cleared of criminal charges, Lopez told the TV station that he was drinking during the game and didn’t remember much of the incident — until he saw that footage.

“I see myself getting tased, several, several times,” Lopez said. “I see myself getting kicked, or kneed and punched in the face.”

Lopez filed his federal civil rights lawsuit in April. Along with police, defendants include the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota Vikings and several stadium operators and contractors.

The Minneapolis Police Department and the Vikings declined comment on the case, citing the pending litigation. The lawsuit has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

Lopez’s attorney, Michael Nadimi, said the surveillance footage cemented their case that the officer’s actions went too far.

“We don’t believe the fact that he was drinking justifies what was done to him. It’s our belief that what happened that day was completely excessive and unreasonable given the circumstances,” Nadimi said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Vikings Moving Its Training Camp

Vikings Receiver To Appear In Arizona Court

Mike Zimmer Says Eye Is Doing Great

Minnesota Viking Coach Says He Should Have Taken Eye Injury Seriously

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Awards Will Help Local Artists

The Region 2 Arts Council Fellowship Program helps local artists in furthering their work by awarding financial support. There are 2 $6,000
Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Latest Stories

Awards Will Help Local Artists

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Minnesota Power Warns Customers Of Scammers

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Crosby Man Arrested For Texting Minor With Inappropriate Photo

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Angel Fund Set Up To Help Students, Families Pay For School Lunches

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

Construction To Begin On First Roundabout Located Near New Elementary School

Posted on Aug. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.