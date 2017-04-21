DONATE

Vikings Announce 2017 Regular Season Schedule

Clayton Castle
Apr. 20 2017
The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2017 regular season schedule today, along with the rest of the National Football League.

The Vikings’ schedule includes three primetime games, a Thanksgiving trip, and a match-up across the pond in London.

Here is the 2017 Minnesota Vikings Schedule:

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 11 – vs. New Orleans Saints – 6:10 PM

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – Noon

Week 3: Sunday, Sept 24 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Noon

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 – vs. Detroit Lions – Noon

Week 5: Monday, Oct. 9 – at Chicago Bears – 7:30 PM

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 – vs. Green Bay Packers – Noon

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Baltimore Ravens – Noon

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 – at Cleveland Browns (London) – 8:30 AM

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 – at Washington Redskins – Noon

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Los Angeles Rams – Noon

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 – at Detroit Lions – 11:30 AM

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 – at Atlanta Falcons – Noon

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 – at Carolina Panthers – Noon

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Noon

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23 – at Green Bay Packers – 7:30 PM

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Chicago Bears – Noon

Bold denotes primetime games

