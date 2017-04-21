Vikings Announce 2017 Regular Season Schedule
The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2017 regular season schedule today, along with the rest of the National Football League.
The Vikings’ schedule includes three primetime games, a Thanksgiving trip, and a match-up across the pond in London.
Here is the 2017 Minnesota Vikings Schedule:
Week 1: Monday, Sept. 11 – vs. New Orleans Saints – 6:10 PM
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – Noon
Week 3: Sunday, Sept 24 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Noon
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 – vs. Detroit Lions – Noon
Week 5: Monday, Oct. 9 – at Chicago Bears – 7:30 PM
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 – vs. Green Bay Packers – Noon
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Baltimore Ravens – Noon
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 – at Cleveland Browns (London) – 8:30 AM
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 – at Washington Redskins – Noon
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Los Angeles Rams – Noon
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 – at Detroit Lions – 11:30 AM
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 – at Atlanta Falcons – Noon
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 – at Carolina Panthers – Noon
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Noon
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23 – at Green Bay Packers – 7:30 PM
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Chicago Bears – Noon
–Bold denotes primetime games
