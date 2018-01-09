DONATE

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 9 2018
The Minnesota Viking, in partnership with the Minneapolis police and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota are reminding fans to be aware of counterfeit tickets circulating prior to Sunday’s playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. These tickets are usually sold online or near the U.S. bank stadium on game days.

Because of the Viking ticket-scanning process, if a fan purchases a counterfeit ticket, they may not be able to enter the stadium and could even be subject to an investigation. If a person makes it into the game and is caught with a fake ticket, they could be arrested.

The only authorized ways to buy Vikings tickets are through the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL ticket exchange. If you plan on buying tickets another way, Vikings representatives provides these tips to spot fake tickets.

Take your time. Scrutinize the tickets closely for inaccuracies or alterations. Crosscheck the seat assignment and prices with a stadium map found on the Vikings mobile app. Also, ask the seller to take a photo with their valid ID prior to the transaction. Ask them to walk to the stadium gates with you to ensure the tickets are scanned. If they refuse, move on. Always check with the Vikings Ticket Office to see if tickets are available via visiting team and fan returns.

When searching for tickets through online, always look for the BBB Online seal and click on the link to ensure that it is valid.

When buying from an individual through an online exchange don’t be lured away from the web site by the seller. Even if you met the seller on the exchange web site, the company may not guarantee any lost money if a transaction occurs outside its domain. If you buy tickets through an online auction, choose a seller with a long, continuous history of satisfied customers. Scammers can hijack old accounts, so make sure they have recently bought or sold other items.

Only pay with a credit card or through PayPal, which offers some protection and potential reimbursement. Never pay with a cashier’s check, gift cards or wire money to a seller; you’ll have no way to retrieve your money if the tickets do not arrive.

