Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Vigil Held In Baxter For Victims Of North Memorial Air Care Helicopter Crash

Jul. 2 2019

Community members, law enforcement officials, and representatives from North Memorial Emergency Services gathered in Baxter last night for a vigil for the victims of the North Memorial Air Care Helicopter Crash that occurred last Friday.

About 200 people filled Whipple Beach to pray for the surviving crew member, as well as the two who lost their lives in the crash. The North Memorial Air Care Helicopter crashed at about 1 AM last Friday at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Acquaintances say Josh Duda remains in critical condition at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with broken bones, but is expected to survive. The two others on board the chopper, pilot Tim McDonald and Nurse Deb Schott, were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Person Injured After ATV Crash In Cass County

Helicopter Crashes At Brainerd Airport, 2 Dead And 1 Hospitalized

2 Killed In Early-Morning Helicopter Crash In Brainerd

New Affordable And Supportive Housing Complex Coming To Baxter

Latest Story

“Rivers Of Life” Documentary To Feature Mississippi River In Brainerd

“Rivers of Life” is a BBC documentary on the most important rivers in the world and how those rivers impact human life. One of those
Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Latest Stories

"Rivers Of Life" Documentary To Feature Mississippi River In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Itasca State Park Explores Histories Of Ghost Towns With Summer Tour Series

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

In Business: Itasca Sports Serving The Community For 30 Years

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

DNR Announces 'Operation Dry Water' Over Holiday Weekend

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Deadline Approaching For Initiative Foundation's "Initiators Fellowship"

Posted on Jul. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate