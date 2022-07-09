Lakeland PBS

Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall Replica Travels to Gonvick

Mary BalstadJul. 8 2022

People in northwestern Minnesota are able to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall this weekend – that is, a scale replica one. After a year and a half of planning, local organizations have finally brought the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall to Gonvick to recognize the lives lost during the war.

In 1975, the Vietnam War ended. Now, almost 50 years later, people in northwestern Minnesota are able to recognize those who served. The memorial wall is not only there to honor to the past, but to also serve as an educational tool for the future, teaching younger generations about the controversial 20-year war.

The fighting, however, didn’t stop after the ceasefire. Now, veterans are working to properly obtain benefits and further support from both federal and state governments.

There are 58,307 names listed on the wall. While the replica is only 60% of the actual size of the memorial wall in Washington, D.C., it still commemorates the people who served and the things they carried.

An opening ceremony with the posting of the colors by the United State Army was held on Thursday. The Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Gonvick near the fire hall through Sunday, July 10th. It is open to the public.

By — Mary Balstad

