Sunday, January 23 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Part 1 – A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums. Strasser warns Oskar that the investigation is not their concern, but when Oskar receives anonymous messages relating to the murder, he can’t resist delving further.