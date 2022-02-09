Lakeland PBS

Vienna Blood “Darkness Rising, Part 2″

Sunday, February 13 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Another monk is found dead. To untangle the truth, Max needs to become acquainted with the devil.

Recently Added

Common Ground: Gordon's Butter & Dairy Museum / Viking Fest Brainerd Area

Posted on Feb. 9 2022

Lakeland Currents - Workforce Woes: The Ongoing Labor Shortage in Bemidji & Beyond

Posted on Feb. 4 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji's Carnegie Library Restoration Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 2 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Reality of Human Trafficking in Northern Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 28 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji's Carnegie Library Restoration Part 1 of 2

Posted on Jan. 26 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.