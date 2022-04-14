Video Footage Released of Deputy-Involved Shooting in Mahnomen County

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office has released video footage that shows a portion of an incident where Deputy Dakota Czerny shot Shequoya Deanne Basswood, 20, of Mahnomen following a police pursuit on March 13th.

In a press release, Sheriff Josh Guenther said that the release of the dash cam footage was to create transparency and to counter what he says is “a narrative pushed through social media out of the Twin Cities area” claiming that Deputy Czerny attempted to murder Basswood. The release states “serious questions” were raised about Deputy Czerny’s safety after activists created a “wanted” poster with Czerny’s photo, saying the deputy is armed and dangerous.

According to the release, on March 13th around 1:37 AM, Deputy Czerny had responded to the area north of Naytahwaush to help another deputy with a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit. Deputy Czerny followed the vehicle into Naytahwaush and performed a pursuit intervention technique that sent the suspects’ vehicle into the ditch. He then took several passengers into custody.

The video released by the Sheriff’s Office begins by showing Basswood and another girl standing outside of the vehicle when Deputy Czerny had ordered them to place their hands on the vehicle while he retrieved an additional set of handcuffs from his vehicle. He then walks up to the girls and begins to place the handcuffs on the other girl involved.

Deputy Czerny is then shown reacting to a gun in Basswood’s hands and retreats away from her, drawing his firearm. According to the release, Deputy Czerny ordered her to drop the gun where Basswood turned towards him and cycled the action on the firearm while pointing it at him. Deputy Czerny then fired his gun and struck Basswood.

In the release, Sheriff Guenther say that Deputy Czerny requested medical attention for Basswood, and he began to render medical aid to her as soon as the scene was safe to do so.

Basswood is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Murder Attempt, Felon convicted of crime of violence, firearm/ammunition violation, possession of ammo/any firearm, fleeing from a police officer, and carry/possession of pistol without a permit.

The Sheriff’s Office also says that Basswood had warrants out for her arrest at the time of the incident related to an assault on June 30th, 2021 at Roy Lake, where Basswood was charged with a 2nd Degree Riot, armed with a dangerous weapon, 1st degree assault with great bodily harm, and interference with a 911 call.

