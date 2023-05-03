Video: Bear Gets Up Close & Personal to Vehicle Near Redby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Video Credit: Alexander Aman, Everlasting Ranch

Signs of spring are appearing everywhere. The snow is pretty much gone, lakes are starting to open up, and hints of green grass are starting to sprout. And as another sign of spring, black bears are emerging from hibernation, including one that approached a car near Redby on Monday.

Wildlife biologist Alexander Aman captured video of the bear, who got up close and personal and appeared to like the smell coming from Aman’s car. It eventually figured out the smell was coming from the trunk, where a bag of trash was located.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today