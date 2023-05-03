Video: Bear Gets Up Close & Personal to Vehicle Near Redby
Video Credit: Alexander Aman, Everlasting Ranch
Signs of spring are appearing everywhere. The snow is pretty much gone, lakes are starting to open up, and hints of green grass are starting to sprout. And as another sign of spring, black bears are emerging from hibernation, including one that approached a car near Redby on Monday.
Wildlife biologist Alexander Aman captured video of the bear, who got up close and personal and appeared to like the smell coming from Aman’s car. It eventually figured out the smell was coming from the trunk, where a bag of trash was located.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.