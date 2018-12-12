Victoria Season 3 Screening

Join us at our Bemidji studio for a prescreen of the acclaimed PBS drama, VICTORIA. Season 3 of this popular series will be full of twists and turns as Victoria and Albert and their growing family face the challenges of a changing nation. Jenna Coleman, the talented actress who plays Victoria stated,“ in season 3 we are coming to a place of instability with the monarchy, we take for granted that the monarchy was always secure, but it wasn’t and Victoria will be at the center of it all!”

Seating is limited, so please RSVP by calling Kathleen at 218-333-3018 or kmckinstra@lptv.org. Light refreshments will be provided. Our Bemidji studio is located at 108 Grant Ave NE and the event will take place on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 1:30 PM – 3 PM.

Here is a sneak peak of the upcoming season!