Victims Names Released In Grand Rapids Shooting

Shortly before 4:00p.m. Thursday afternoon the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call of a medical emergency at a residence in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southeast. Emergency personnel arrived within four minutes of the call. They found within the residence David Krauss, 29, year old man who lives at the residence dead. Also in the residence was the man’s 8-year-old son Wyatt Krauss, who was in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s mother who came to the residence to check on them found the two. She called 9-1-1. The 8 year old was airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility in Duluth.

The Grand Rapids Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating this incident. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.