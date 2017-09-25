Victims Identified After Deadly Cass County Crash

After an early morning Friday crash, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims.

Brenden Fenstermaker, 18, of Pine River was killed as a result of the crash. Zachary Munsch, 18 also of Pine River was transported to a Twin Cities area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

On Friday Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said at 3:37a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle crash on 24th AVE SW (County 42) in Pine River Township, in rural Pine River. Responders and Deputies arrived and found that a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup had left the roadway rolling over with occupants trapped inside of the vehicle. A 18 year old Pine River man was pronounced deceased on scene and a 18 year old Pine River man was treated on scene and transported via North Memorial Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.