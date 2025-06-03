Victims IDed in Fatal Head-on Crash in Cass County

The victims of a head-on crash in Cass County last week that killed two people have been released.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk has identified the victims as 61-year-old Vilayvieng Khamvongsa of Walker and 55-year-old Jennifer Burton of Menahga. Both people, who were the drivers of the two vehicles, died in the crash.

Two passengers in Burton’s car suffered serious injuries. They are identified as 46-year-old Kristopher Fisher of Walker and 31-year-old Tiffanni Haugen of Detroit Lakes.

The crash occurred on County Road 13 in Turtle Lake Township around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 29th. Authorities are still investigating the crash and have not released any details on how it happened.