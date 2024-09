The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Mcintosh, Minnesota on September 15.

According to the crash report, 28-year-old, Stephen Egeroff was driving an SUV eastbound on County Road 41 in rural Polk County when it entered the ditch and rolled. Egeroff died at the scene.

A Go-Fund-Me site has been set up to help Egeroffs wife and One-Year Old Son.