Victim of Cass Lake House Fire Identified

The victim of last Friday’s house fire in Cass Lake has been identified as 79-year-old Hubert Braman. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be Carbon Monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a structure fire in the area of Second St. E in the city of Cass Lake. Officers and the Cass Lake Fire Department responded and found residential home engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished. The next morning, a body of an adult male was found inside the home.

The Cass Lake Fire Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Leech Lake Tribal Police assisted at the scene.