Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified.

A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd.

Police officials say the State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today