Victim Identified In Fatal Hewitt Car Accident

Oct. 10 2019

We now have more information on a fatal accident that took place Tuesday morning in Hewitt. It happened at the intersection of Highways 210 and 71 when a car traveling eastbound on Highway 210 collided with another car traveling northbound on Highway 71 at that intersection.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 80-year-old Judith Wilhelmy, a passenger in the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, 60-year-old Joseph Wilhelmy, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

36-year-old Jennifer Bryniarksi of Bertha was driving the northbound vehicle. She was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries. A one-year-old girl was a passenger in that vehicle but was not injured.

The Patrol says that all four people were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

