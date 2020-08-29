Lakeland PBS

Vice President Pence Makes Campaign Stop in Duluth

Lakeland News — Aug. 29 2020

Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Duluth on Friday.

Pence told a crowd of a few hundred outside a port warehouse that he and President Trump are going to make Minnesota more prosperous and safer than ever before. The stop came on the heels of the 4-day Republican National Convention that wrapped up Thursday night.

No Republican has carried Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, but the Trump campaign views the state as within reach. The President lost Minnesota by just 33,000 votes in 2016.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

