Veterans Exhibit Now Open In Grand Rapids

The Itasca Veterans Project is an exhibit honoring Itasca County veterans and their stories of war. The Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) has incorporated the exhibit in a memorable display and is now open to visitors.

The project was requested by Itasca County Historical Society and started development over a year ago for area veterans and their stories. The idea was to collect stories in their own words from history that were never fully researched. Therefore ICHS combed through stories to get more detailed accounts and researchable information about local veterans.

The exhibit displays World War I and II, and a separate section reveals information about wars in the Middle East. The display is a continuing exhibit, therefore anyone who has served in any branch of the Armed Forces including the National Guard can be part of this historical display.

The Itasca Veterans Project is open for viewing, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4p.m.

