Veterans Enjoy Free Lunch on Memorial Day

The American Legion in Brainerd, Minnesota treated veterans to a free lunch this Memorial Day.

It was the third consecutive year the Legion hosted the lunch as many veterans came with their families and friends.

The American Legion served anyone in uniform, and other members of the community also came out and showed their support for the local veterans through donations.

Veterans shared stories, enjoyed time with their families, and most of all, enjoyed the food.

