Veterans Enjoy Free Lunch on Memorial Day
The American Legion in Brainerd, Minnesota treated veterans to a free lunch this Memorial Day.
It was the third consecutive year the Legion hosted the lunch as many veterans came with their families and friends.
The American Legion served anyone in uniform, and other members of the community also came out and showed their support for the local veterans through donations.
Veterans shared stories, enjoyed time with their families, and most of all, enjoyed the food.
Hear from Janelle Fitch, the American Legion club manager, about why it is important to honor veterans on Memorial Day.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More