Veterans Appreciation Dinner Hosted By The Center in Brainerd

Even though Veterans Day took place yesterday, the holiday was still celebrated tonight at The Center in Brainerd. With all the attention veterans receive on Veterans Day, The Center wanted to host a program and meal for all veterans the day after the holiday. The hope would be that more veterans would then be able to attend the veteran’s recognition dinner.

Around 140 veterans attended the dinner that was free of charge. Included with the dinner was entertainment from The Center choir, door prizes, and red, white and blue cake. Along with honoring all veterans and active-duty military, the gathering gave veterans an opportunity to spend time with one another.

“I think it’s great for them to have a socialization and realize that people are here and willing to donate prizes, we had a ton of prizes tonight, and it was very fun for them to come here, have a really great meal and win some prizes and go home with some stuff, that makes for a fun night for them,” said The Center Executive Director DeAnn Barry.

The veteran’s recognition dinner at The Center was funded by Minnesota Veterans for Veterans Trust Fund.

