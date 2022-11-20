Veteran-Turned-BSU Student Receives Sanford Health Military Scholarship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji State University student has been recognized not only for her work inside the classroom, but outside of it as well for her role in the Army National Guard.

Sanford Health presented Nicole Donley with a $5,000 Military and Veteran Scholarship on Monday in honor of Veterans Day and Donley’s accomplishments.

Donley is currently working on trading in her fatigues for scrubs as she is working toward her nursing degree at BSU. But her work done on the field is not forgotten. Donley applied and became a recipient of Sanford Health’s scholarship specifically for veterans in higher-level learning.

This accomplishment will now add another title to the veteran, student and mother of three. But for Donley, this scholarship means more than just the funds. It also shows the support veterans can get even if they are not a traditional student.

Along with Donley, Sanford Health granted three more $5,000 scholarships to military veterans.

Sanford Health was also recognized by the Military Times as a top employer and caregiver for veterans.

