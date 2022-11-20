Lakeland PBS

Veteran-Turned-BSU Student Receives Sanford Health Military Scholarship

Mary BalstadNov. 20 2022

A Bemidji State University student has been recognized not only for her work inside the classroom, but outside of it as well for her role in the Army National Guard.

Sanford Health presented Nicole Donley with a $5,000 Military and Veteran Scholarship on Monday in honor of Veterans Day and Donley’s accomplishments.

Donley is currently working on trading in her fatigues for scrubs as she is working toward her nursing degree at BSU. But her work done on the field is not forgotten. Donley applied and became a recipient of Sanford Health’s scholarship specifically for veterans in higher-level learning.

This accomplishment will now add another title to the veteran, student and mother of three. But for Donley, this scholarship means more than just the funds. It also shows the support veterans can get even if they are not a traditional student.

Along with Donley, Sanford Health granted three more $5,000 scholarships to military veterans.

Sanford Health was also recognized by the Military Times as a top employer and caregiver for veterans.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space

Bemidji Fire Department Purchases New Rescue Tools with $20,000 Grant

Former BSU & NTC President Faith Hensrud Recognized as President Emeritus

Golden Apple: Solway Elementary Connects Veterans & Students at Veterans Day Breakfast

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.