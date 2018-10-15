“Verses Like Water” Brings National Award Winning Poet To Central Lakes College

Students at Central Lakes College in Brainerd had a chance to hear from an award-winning poet this afternoon as part of the college’s “Verses Like Water” series.

Mary Szybist, an award-winning poet from Portland Oregon, visited Central Lakes College sharing her poems and signing books afterwards. Szybist writes a variety of different poetry and has traveled the country sharing her love for the art.

“Verses Like Water” brings four poets a year to the college as a way to promote poetry and imaginative literature.

To hear from Szybist, watch the video below.