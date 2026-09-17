Sep 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Versatility Key as Brainerd Girls’ Swim & Dive Chases Section Three-Peat

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Tom Serratore Ccha Coach Of The Year

09-16-2026

Sports

BSU’s Serratore To Retire Following 2026-27 Men’s Hockey Season, Winter To Succeed Him

brainerd warriors soccer generic thumbnail

09-15-2026

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Wins Big Over Detroit Lakes 9-0

bemidji soccer generic 2 thumbnail

09-15-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Continues Win Streak With 10-0 Shutout Over Willmar

grand rapids thunderhawks boys soccer sqk

09-15-2026

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer’s Upset Bid Stymied by Duluth East