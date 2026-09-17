Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Sep 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Versatility Key as Brainerd Girls’ Swim & Dive Chases Section Three-Peat
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
09-16-2026
Sports
BSU’s Serratore To Retire Following 2026-27 Men’s Hockey Season, Winter To Succeed Him
09-15-2026
Sports
Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Wins Big Over Detroit Lakes 9-0
09-15-2026
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Continues Win Streak With 10-0 Shutout Over Willmar
09-15-2026
Sports
Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer’s Upset Bid Stymied by Duluth East
Scroll To Top