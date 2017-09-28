DONATE

Verndale Prepares To Face Tough Rothsay Team

Clayton Castle
Sep. 27 2017
“Winning” – that’s just one word to describe the culture of Verndale Pirate football, and the 2017 edition is no different.

The Pirates have put 201 points up on the scoreboard this season, thanks to a well-rounded offense. On the other side of the ball, Coach Mahlen stresses the importance of rugby-style tackling, which has been a key to the success of the defense.

The Pirates will have their hands full on Friday night when they take on the Rothsay Tigers, who boast one of the best running backs in Minnesota in Wyatt Curtis, who has already rushed for 908 yards in 2017.

“Winning” – that’s the only thing on the senior class’ mind this season, each Friday night when they put on the jersey with Verndale across the chest.

