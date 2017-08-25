Verndale Man Dies In ATV Crash
An 88-year old Verndale man has died in an ATV crash just north of Verndale.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports William Kern was riding yesterday afternoon in Wing River Township when the ATV he was driving rolled over.
Kern was thrown from the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.
Medical personal arrived on the scene and provided medical care but Kern was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.
