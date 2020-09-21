Verndale Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun at Deputies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Verndale man has been arrested and is facing charges after firing a single shot from a handgun at deputies during their struggle to detain him.

According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, the incident started after they received 911 hang-up call from a residence on 220th Street. Upon the arrival of deputies, they learned from family that an man was acting odd and they were concerned about him.

Deputies made contact with Dennis Uselman, 55, and attempted to engage in conversation, but the suspect reportedly became agitated with deputies and referenced a firearm while making threatening gestures towards deputies.

According to a press release, over the next hour, deputies attempted to negotiate with Uselman, who had shown a handgun by this point. Negotiations began to break down, and deputies attempted to use a Taser to subdue Uselman and gain control of the handgun.

After the Taser deployment, a struggle ensued with Uselman, and he was able to regain control of the handgun, firing a single shot while struggling with deputies. The shot narrowly missed all deputies and was lodged between two books under a nearby piece of furniture. Uselman was taken into custody without further incident and was evaluated by Tri-County Ambulance for injuries.

Nobody was severely injured in this incident, and no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms. Uselman is currently in custody at the Wadena County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today