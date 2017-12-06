Vermont Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

A Vermont man was injured as a result of a rollover crash on Highway 2 Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dillon Daniel Donaldson, 20, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic westbound on Highway 2 near Highway 89 when the vehicle went into the median and rolled on the guardrail.

The state patrol says that the road conditions snow and Icy.

Donaldson was wearing his seatbelt and treated for non-life threatening injuries at Sanford Medical Center.