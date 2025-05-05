Vergas Community Gathers to Raise Money for 15-Year-Old with Cancer

Minnesota is no stranger to small towns, and those can create generous communities. The DeBord family in Vergas has received help and support from hundreds of community members as their 15-year-old daughter has been battling Stage 4 cancer for nearly a year.

The city of Vergas may only have a population of 350, but more than that showed up for a benefit dinner held last Friday to support one high school girl in her time of need.

“I feel really grateful that I have a community like this,” said Addi DeBord, who has been battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma since last summer. “I didn’t even know half of these people before all of this happened.”

“Addi texted our group chat; she was like, ‘I’m at the hospital right now,'” explained Odelia Perry, one of Addi’s best friends, on what happened last year. “And I just immediately started crying and I was like, ‘I need to go home. I don’t know what’s going to go on.’ I was like, ‘I can’t lose her.'”

Addi’s mother, Cassie DeBord, described what she told the teenager early after her diagnosis. “‘Are you feeling like your arm is being ripped out of your socket and off your body?’ ‘Well, no.’ “OK, then we’re not done fighting. So we’re going to buckle up, buttercup, because we’re not done. We’re going to keep fighting.’ And that’s what we did.”

In the past year, Addi has been through chemo, immunotherapy, and major surgeries, and she and her family have seen huge community support the whole way through, especially with the benefit. The event lasted for four hours, and there were hundreds of friends, family members, and community members who came out to support her.

“[Support] from people we don’t know, foundations we don’t know,” said Addi’s father Allen DeBord. “There’s always somebody reaching out and willing to help. It’s amazing.”

“I just find it awesome that a girl that they’ve never met, they’re coming together to help,” Addi said.

“In general, [people] will be like, ‘Hey, how’s Addi doing?’ And these are like the people you never thought would ever ask you what’s going on and how she’s doing,” said her other best friend Camylle Yost-Haugen, “And it’s like, she’s doing good.”

From a 15-hour surgery and nearly losing a kidney to having to spend the whole summer without her brothers, Addi has faced many challenges in the past year, but she’s now on her way to recovery.

“In July, I was practically almost dead,” said the 15-year-old. “And seeing where I am now, with a whole lot of energy and feeling like my normal self again, I think I’ve come really, really far.”

“I should be cancer-free by the end of August, is what we’re hoping for,” she continued, crossing her fingers for luck.

“She’s just a miracle,” added Cassie as she wiped a tear away. “Truly.”

The benefit last week raised a few thousand dollars for the family, but they’re still looking for all the help that they can get to pay continuing medical bills. Donations can be made online at either Lend a Hand Up or GoFundMe.