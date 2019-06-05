VenuWorks & Bemidji City Council Discuss The Next Sanford Center Executive Director

VenuWorks is still in search of the next person who will lead the Sanford Center, as the facility’s current executive director, Jeff Kossow, will be resigning later this month.

Today, a work session was held between the VenuWorks team and the Bemidji City Council to discuss what qualities they’re hoping to see in the next person who takes the job. Council members say some of their biggest concerns include stability and retention. They also want someone who will fit in well with the community and who also understands the business and market.

Joe Romano, vice president of VenuWorks, says, “It has been a personal policy of mine, number one, never to let anybody accept a job without considering it for 24 hours, no matter how excited they were, and number two, when we hire someone we hire them: their family, their significant other, their dog, whatever, their hobbies, their lifestyle and we do—I know that I do specifically discuss that fit.”

The VenuWorks team says they’re currently looking at 24 candidates for the job. They hope to make a final decision by June 25th.