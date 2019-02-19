Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eelpout Festival

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, current Leech Lake Walker Bay ice conditions have created a concern for public safety during the Eelpout Festival. There is heavy snow and flooding, including slush and water on the ice, and with a large volume of vehicle and ice house traffic expected, safety is a concern.

Leech Lake Walker Bay Eelpout Festival vehicle traffic will be restricted to snowmobiles and Class 1 & 2 ATVs only, from Friday, February 22nd at 3:00 PM, until Sunday, February 24th at 8:00 AM. During the restricted time, no vehicles will be allowed in the restricted area for any reason. Fish houses may be pulled out by ATVs or snowmobiles in the restricted area, which will be visibly marked.

Violators will be issued citations and towed from the lake during this period.

A map of the restricted area can be seen below:

The Walker City Park Landing and Marine Max Marine landing will be open for vehicle traffic to travel to areas outside the restricted area during the entirety of the event.

This closure is pursuant to Minnesota Statute 86B.

Officials will monitor ice and flooding conditions through the week and weekend. If conditions require, further restrictions or closures will be implemented and enforced.